Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 28,209 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

