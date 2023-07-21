Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 9,816 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $219.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.04 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,802 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

