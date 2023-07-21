Tezos Price Hits $0.85 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Tezos has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $800.51 million and approximately $35.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002158 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002359 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000984 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 967,068,910 coins and its circulating supply is 945,901,467 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

