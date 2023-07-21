Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $805.70 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $805.70 million and $20.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002213 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002412 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 967,068,910 coins and its circulating supply is 945,901,467 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

