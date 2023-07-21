TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of TGTX opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

