The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $213.55 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

