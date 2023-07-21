The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

