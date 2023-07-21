The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,150,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.