The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,346. The firm has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock worth $656,368,342. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

