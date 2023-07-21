The Goldman Sachs Group Increases ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $12.80

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.30 to $12.80 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of ACMR opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.18. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,500. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

