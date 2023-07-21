The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.44. 1,170,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.64. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock valued at $656,368,342. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

