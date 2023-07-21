The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $483.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $350.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.87 and its 200 day moving average is $337.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,967,959 shares of company stock worth $656,368,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

