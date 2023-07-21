The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.65. The company had a trading volume of 981,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,934. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.64. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock valued at $656,368,342 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

