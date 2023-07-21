The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

GS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.83. The company had a trading volume of 863,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,260. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.64.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock valued at $656,368,342. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,791.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after acquiring an additional 488,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.