The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %
GS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.83. The company had a trading volume of 863,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,260. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.64.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,791.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after acquiring an additional 488,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
