The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after buying an additional 232,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

