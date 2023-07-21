The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.50.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $319.01 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

