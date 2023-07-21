The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $320.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

