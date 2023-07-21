The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 311,442 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 4.7% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $181,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 212,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 67,032 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 34,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,568,245,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $319.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

