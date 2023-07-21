The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Trading Down 4%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.19. Approximately 777,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,143,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

