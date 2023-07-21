The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $266.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

