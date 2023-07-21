The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1 %

SHW traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $265.98. 251,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.51 and its 200-day moving average is $235.29. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

