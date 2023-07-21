The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

