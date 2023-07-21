The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $93.08 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

