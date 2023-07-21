The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $16.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $177.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day moving average of $178.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

