The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DIS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

