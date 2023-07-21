Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.37

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 72500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.77. The firm has a market cap of C$238.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Thor Explorations ( CVE:THX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.72 million during the quarter. Thor Explorations had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.079386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

