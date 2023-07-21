Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.37

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 72500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Thor Explorations Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.77. The firm has a market cap of C$238.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.49.
About Thor Explorations
Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
