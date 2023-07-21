Threshold (T) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Threshold has a total market cap of $237.96 million and $9.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017301 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,878.30 or 1.00012475 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002236 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,847,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02407952 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $8,234,588.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

