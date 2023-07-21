Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.78.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $93.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $95.08.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Timken by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

