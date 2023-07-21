Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) is Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPHE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Price Performance

TPHE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Dividend Announcement

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.0591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

