Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TTNP opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals
In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
