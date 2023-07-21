Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.