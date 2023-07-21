TomoChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.12 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00004112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $125.36 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,679,088 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

