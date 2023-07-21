Toncoin Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.80 billion and $36.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00004701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,935.20 or 1.00041336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002233 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.36109098 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $29,943,774.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.