Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

