Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.99

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$83.99 and traded as high as C$86.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$86.05, with a volume of 4,556,374 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CSFB upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6832298 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

