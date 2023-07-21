TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $34.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.96.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. TPG’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in TPG in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

