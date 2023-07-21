Traders Buy Large Volume of Interpublic Group of Companies Put Options (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,846 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 238% compared to the typical daily volume of 843 put options.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,884,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,257. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

