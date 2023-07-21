TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$17.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.93.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.37. 385,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,712. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.52 and a twelve month high of C$14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.71. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 1.4139785 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.