Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $8.75. Travelzoo shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 182,561 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $519,829.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,467,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,944,037.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,467,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,944,037.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,091,530.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,573. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.