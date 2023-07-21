Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.63. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

