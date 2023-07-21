Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.20. 77,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,362,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.