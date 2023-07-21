Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of TRCY stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Tri City Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

About Tri City Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.