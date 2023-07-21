Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of TRCY stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Tri City Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.
About Tri City Bankshares
