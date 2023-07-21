TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $11.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TPVG opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

