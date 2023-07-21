TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Up 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 1,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

