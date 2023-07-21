Truist Financial Boosts HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target to $8.00

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Shares of HPK opened at $13.59 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
