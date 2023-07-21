Truist Financial Boosts HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target to $8.00

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of HPK opened at $13.59 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

