Truist Financial Boosts RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $265.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $263.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.83. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.95.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,554,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,759,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,182,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

