Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.04. 5,341,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,522,252. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.