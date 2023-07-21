Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

TFC opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

