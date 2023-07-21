Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.
Truist Financial Stock Down 7.1 %
TFC opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
