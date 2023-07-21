Truist Financial Trims Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Target Price to $22.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $23.58 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 11,812 shares of company stock valued at $314,908 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 89.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 927,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 172,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

