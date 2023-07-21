Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on August 11th

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SHIP stock opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.41. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.27 ($0.02).

