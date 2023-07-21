Tupperware Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,610 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 548% compared to the typical volume of 2,562 put options.
Tupperware Brands Stock Performance
TUP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $12.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tupperware Brands
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.