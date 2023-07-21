Tupperware Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,610 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 548% compared to the typical volume of 2,562 put options.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

TUP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

About Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $41,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

